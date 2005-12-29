Secret Moon Friday Night
The 2nd new moon of the month occurs tomorrow night (12/30). Known as the Secret Moon... or the Spinners Moon... the event is the opposite side of the coin from the blue moon... the 2nd full moon of the month. If you find yourself under clear skies this weekend.. .take advantage of the moon's absence... and go deep. The deep sky wonders of the winter sky are already well positioned for your viewing pleasure. If you're not an astronomer... that's ok. You can still get involved... by helping your astronomer neighbors to better enjoy their deep sky observing sessions. Simply turning out your outdoor lights will reduce light pollution and improve viewing conditions in your area.
