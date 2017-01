I just came in to warm up a bit... and thought I'd comment on the nights viewing so far. I hit a few of my favorite fall objects already this evening. Globular star cluster, M15 looked especially fine tonight. I cranked the magnification up to 200x and it was razor sharp. I was able to resolve stars right into its collapsed core. Very impressive.After this, I hit The Veil Nebula and The Dumbbell Nebula. Both looked sweet as well.... though not as overwhelmingly as M15. I think it has to do with the reduced transparency in the night sky. There seems to be some moisture around that's just not letting all the light shine through.From here, I went after NGC891 ... an incredible edge-on galaxy in the constellation Andromeda . Unfortunately, the reduced transparency made this object all but disappear. It reminded me more of a ghost... than a galaxy. I had to use "averted-imagination" to see this tonight :(Wanting to raise the stakes a bit, I moved the scope a bit to the south and snagged some sweet views of the Andromeda Galaxy Finally, I got some early views of the planet Mars . I only hit it at about 100x, but... when skies steadied (briefly) I was able to see some nice detail on the planets surface. I'm hoping to get to at least 200x before calling it quits.