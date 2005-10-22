Dark, Clear Skies Forecast For Tonight
The evening forecast is looking stellar! As you can see from the accompanying Clear Sky Clock, skies will be crystal clear... and rock steady. Transparency will be a bit low, but... with 2 solid readings and one marginal one... I think it's definitely time to go deep. I may try to snag a few of the summer sky stragglers... like the Ring Nebula and the Veil Nebula. After that, I'll take in the incredible Andromeda Galaxy. This is THE jewel of the fall night sky. It is arguably the finest galaxy visible to northern observers... like me here in Park City. I'll also snag a bunch of other... lesser objects... before the moon rises... by which point... I'll switch my frame of mind to planetary observations... and the red planet, Mars.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home