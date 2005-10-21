The Planet Mars Takes Center Stage
The red planet, Mars has taken over the nigth sky. It's currently at its biggest and brightest for the season... and for the next 13 years in fact. Mars is currently rising around 8pm... and is well placed for viewing by 10pm or so. Check out this sweet image taken by Larry Owens of Atlanta, Georgia, using a 14-inch Celestron. Pretty sweet, huh?
I've been out most clear mornings for the last couple of weeks... and only come close to a view like this once so far. But... I've certainly not given up :) Nope... not me. I'm hoping to get even sweeter views in the days and weeks ahead.
Of particular note in this shot is the visibility of a large dust storm running through the Valles Marineris... a huge canyon on the martian surface that is many times larger than our own Grand Canyon. This storm has just recently appeared... and has caught the eye.. and camera of many of the worlds finest astrophotographers.
