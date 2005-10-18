Tuesday, October 18, 2005

Conjunction Tonight!

The Moon and the planet Mars
Head outside shortly after dark and (if skies are clear) you'll see the red planet Mars rising alongside the waning gibbous Moon. The pair should be visible between 8 & 9pm... depending on your eastern horizon. Watch the pair cross the sky together in an event known as a Conjunction. As the evening progresses, the two will pull even closer.
Skies don't seem like they'll cooperate here in Park City :( So... I hope a bunch of folks around the world take and send in some pics of the event.

Blogger Alexander said...

It was gorgeous! Moon riding higher above majestic Mars...

4:59 AM  

