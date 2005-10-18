Conjunction Tonight!
Head outside shortly after dark and (if skies are clear) you'll see the red planet Mars rising alongside the waning gibbous Moon. The pair should be visible between 8 & 9pm... depending on your eastern horizon. Watch the pair cross the sky together in an event known as a Conjunction. As the evening progresses, the two will pull even closer.
Skies don't seem like they'll cooperate here in Park City :( So... I hope a bunch of folks around the world take and send in some pics of the event.
1 Comments:
It was gorgeous! Moon riding higher above majestic Mars...
Post a Comment
<< Home