Last Night's Conjunction
Skies cleared briefly last night... allowing me to snag a few quick pics of the conjunction between the planet Mars & the Moon.
The accompanying shot was taken with my Sony DSC-F717 digital camera and is actually a composite of two images. The first was a 1/4 second exposure... designed to expose Mars properly. The second was a 1/1000 second exposure designed to expose the Moon properly. The two were then combined using PhotoShop to create the displayed image.
I wish I'd have been able to see the pairing by morning... as they'd have been much closer at that point. Oh, well... I guess I should be happy to have seen any portion of the event... as forecasts were calling for significantly worse weather.
