Skies cleared briefly last night... allowing me to snag a few quick pics of the conjunction between the planet Mars The accompanying shot was taken with my Sony DSC-F717 digital camera and is actually a composite of two images. The first was a 1/4 second exposure... designed to expose Mars properly. The second was a 1/1000 second exposure designed to expose the Moon properly. The two were then combined using PhotoShop to create the displayed image.I wish I'd have been able to see the pairing by morning... as they'd have been much closer at that point. Oh, well... I guess I should be happy to have seen any portion of the event... as forecasts were calling for significantly worse weather.