Goin' Deep Sky Tonight
Skies are again forecast to be clear and steady tonight. With that said, I'm gonna go deep tonight. Deep sky that is.
My primary objective tonight will be to track down a few of the gems of the fall night sky. Tops on that list is the biggest, baddest galaxy this side of the universe... The Andromeda Galaxy. Andromeda is the most distant object visible to the naked eye... and one of the finest deep sky objects out there. Visible as a faint smudge in smaller binoculars, Andromeda really comes into its own in telescopes of larger aperture... .especially when viewed under dark skies.
After viewing Andromeda, we'll likely hit M15... a beautiful globular star cluster in Pegasus. This is one of the finer globs in the night sky. It's also the best placed glob at this time of the year. I'll be just approaching the zenith as skies are darkening.
After going deep, we'll undoubtedly finish with some views of the red planet, Mars. Mars should be reasonably well placed for viewing by the time we're getting ready to wrap things up. A fitting end to a nice night under the stars. I'll leave the 6" setup on the deck... and set the alarm for about 5am... so as to get a view of Mars under even steadier sky conditions. I'm hoping to be able to hit it at over 300x. That would be a real treat... given its 20+" size.
Finally... there is a shot that the northern lights might show themselves at some point. Nothing's ever sure when it comes to aurora... not down here in Park City, anyway. But... aurora are a possibility... and always a welcome treat when they do show themselves.
