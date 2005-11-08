Fraser Valley Astronomical Society
I had the pleasure of dealing with Peter and Paul over at The Fraser Valley Astronomical Society. Sorry.. no Mary in the picture that I'm aware of :) Anway... These are some really nice folks. This caused me to revisit their website. I've got to tell you... its chock full of information... especially relating to astronomy information. I also found some very interesting light pollution information. Anyway.. Back to the astronomy infomation. They had all kinds of information relating to Telescope and Mirror Making. If you get a chance... be sure to visit The Fraser Valley Astronomical Society website at www.fvas.net.
