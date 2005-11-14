Monday, November 14, 2005

Conjunction Tonight!

The Moon and The Planet Mars in ConjunctionThe Moon and the planet Mars will be in conjunction (alignment) tonight. Look for the pair to rise in the east around 4:15pm. The Moon should be obvious immediately, while Mars will become visible shortly after sunset (5:10pm). As an added bonus, M45 aka The Pleiades Star Cluster will be sitting just a few degrees to the north (left). The trio might just fit within the field of view of a pair of wide angle binoculars? Regardless, The Moon & Mars should be stunning in your lowest power, wide angle eyepieces. If skies are clear here in Park City (questionable lately), I hope to capture a picture of the event. The accompanying image was taken a few months back when the two were in a widely split conjunction… say… 4 or 5 degrees of separation. The upcoming event should be within 1 degree if memory serves correct. Hope you can get out and view the event!

