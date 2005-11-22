Clear Skies Tonight!
Looks like we're in for some seriously clear skies tonight. Clear, transparent & rock steady is what the clear sky clock is calling for. I already got some nice views of the planet Venus. It was sitting nicely in the saddle of the mountains to the west of me. I also got a quick peak at the planet Mars... sitting in the southeastern sky. I was less thrilled with the view of Mars... likely because skies are expected to steady significantly in the coming hours... allowing for some (hopefully) high powered views.
Given the quality of the views expected tonight... I'm breaking out the ObDob... and inviting a few friends over to observe with me. The plan is to go deep... at least Caldwell Objects deep. Caldwell deep being at least a bit more aggressive than the standard Messier Objects. Not too tough given the whole setup, but... I'm expecting a quite enjoyable night.
The upcoming Thanksgiving weekend is looking to be awesome as well. We're hoping to create a new tradition... and are going to dutch oven a turkey down at Zion NP. There I'm planning to get quite aggressive... and go after a few ARP's as well. These generally require darker skies... and more aperture than most.
1 Comments:
How could God Almighty be ever so magnificent withat picture? Glory2God! Feliz navidad, brudda.
Post a Comment
<< Home