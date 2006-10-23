Meteors, Comets and Deep Sky Treasure
This weekend marked the peak of the annual Orionid Meteor Shower... and what a peak it was. Timed to coincide with the October new moon, weekend skies were crisp and clear. Checkout this sweet shot by Brian Jolley. He's got an Orionid meteor streaking directly beneath Comet Swan. Wow!
Along with these solar system visitors were a large number of deep sky treats. The Hercules Star Cluster, The Ring Nebula, The Eskimo Nebula, etc. It was an absolutely wonderful night under the stars. And... to top things off, instead of camping, we ended up crashing at a friends very cushy "cabin". Thanks Tom!
