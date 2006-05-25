Jupiter's Great Red Spot
Skies were pretty good last night. The clear sky clock was listing it at 6-6-5 (clear, transparent, steady) on a 1-6 scale. While I wasn't able to push quite as hard as I'd have hoped for... I was hoping to get some decent views at 400x... I settled in at 250x. This allowed me to see quite a bit of detail on the planets surface. Tops on the list was Jupiter's Great Red Spot. It came and went with the seeing, but... when it was in view... it allowed for some of the best views of the GRS in recent memory. I'm hoping to catch the GRS on a night with a transit of some sort... with images in the 400x range. This would be pretty sweet. Hopefully, I'll be posting on just such a success shortly.
