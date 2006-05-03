eta Aquarids Peak This Weekend
The annual eta Aquarid Meteor Shower peaks between midnight and first light on Saturday morning. The radiant of the event is in the constellation Aquarius which will be above the eastern horizon shortly before sunrise. The eta Aquarid Meteors Shower are triggered by Earth cruising through the remnants of the famous Halley’s Comet. While not very numerous, the shower is expected to produce a few memorable "earthgrazers", meteors which streak brightly over an extended distance. These are most typically seen hugging the horizon (hence the name earthgrazers). Get out there and check it out!
