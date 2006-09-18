More Great Astronomy Resources
I came across the Von Braun Astronomical Society website the other day. They have a ton of really good astronomy resources on their site. I really like the way groups link to each other to provide users with an incredible array of resources all within a site. This group goes back to the mid-1950s when a local high school student made contact with Wernher von Braun. He formed the society and received significant input from von Braun and his colleagues. More information about the group can be found online at www.vbas.org
