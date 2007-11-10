Astrophotography Resource
Just came across a cool new site devoted to astrophotography. Entitled, "Adventures in Astrophotography", the site takes you through one man's quest to become a real live astrophotographer. If you've ever taken images of the night sky, you know that this is not trivial. Low light levels and moving targets are not imaging targets for the faint of heart.
Here's an example of a pair of faint galaxies swiped from the site (it's ok, i'm providing a link)
Anyway, check out this great astrophotography resource (www.AdventuresInAstrophotography.com) when you can.
